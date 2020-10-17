Shipbroking Market Share Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Statistics and Opportunity During 2020

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Shipbroking Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Top Key Players in the Global Shipbroking Market: Clarkson Plc., A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, Braemar Plc. and Other.

Shipbroking Market Scope:

The report entitled Global Shipbroking Market: Size and Trends with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020 Edition) provides analysis of the global shipbroking market with detailed qualitative analysis of impact of Covid-19 on different segments within shipbroking. The report also includes assessment of the market in terms of value and segment.

Executive Summary:

Shipping is characterized as the physical procedure of transferring a thing, commodities, merchandise goods and cargo from one place to other. The major components involved in shipping are: Shipowners, Charterers and Shipbrokers.

Shipowners, owns the ship and provide for commercial use for their own profit. Charterers, a person or the company who hires the ship/vessel for use to transport cargo. There are different types of chartering named as: Voyage Charter, Time Charter, Bareboat Charter and Demise Charter.

Shipbrokers, act as an intermediary between ship owners and ship charterers. The different categories of shipbrokers are sales & purchase brokers, bulkers brokers, tanker brokers and container brokers.

Shipbroking suggests a movement of ships/cargo which is an integral part of global shipping industry. The shipbrokers part is to act as a middle people amongst shipowners and the charterers who utilize ships to transport payload, or amongst purchasers and venders of ships. The different types of shipbrokers are sales & purchase brokers, dry cargo brokers, tanker brokers and container brokers.

Over the last decade, the global ship broking market was supported by various growth drivers , such as, increasing global seaborne trade, falling oil prices, accelerating economic growth, rising global energy consumption, etc.

The speedy spread of Covid-19 has had a major impact on global shipping markets. Covid-19 has led to reduced demand for goods from China. This in turn is having a cascading effect on shipping markets be it container ships or oil tankers. The recovery in the shipping sectors like dry bulk and containers would be entirely dependent on recovery in global economic activity, post abatement of the Covid-19 outbreak, starting from China. However, as to when the Covid-19 impact would subside is difficult to predict as the crisis is still in an evolving stage.

