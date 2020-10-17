PS5: analysis projects surreal sales of up to 300 million units

The Xbox One S has become an affordable option for next-gen gaming, but the PlayStation 5 will certainly continue to have a lot of appeal, even offering more expensive options.

Norio Imanaka of the Rakuten Securities Economic Research Institute, which conducts market analysis, is making overly optimistic upbeat predictions for the Japanese console.

According to him, the PS5 could sell at least 200 million units over its life cycle, with the potential to reach 300 million in 5 or 6 years, in a “colder” analysis of the institute.

One appeal that video games should find is in the marketplace and eSports, in which it could find itself a substitute for PCs, dramatically expanding its audience and even reaching 700 million units sold in the next decade if it does succeed. conquer this audience.

The numbers, if achieved, will certainly give the platform a loose lead, which currently awards the PlayStation 2 a gold medal, which had sold 155 million units.

The forecasts seem very exaggerated, however, especially in a market where the PlayStation 4, even filled with exclusives, costs more than 110 million units sold worldwide.

It’s an analysis that may date very badly into the future, but can also gain a prophetic tone depending on the performance of the console. But a figure close to a billion units seems surreal for a gaming device priced between $ 399 and $ 499.

Keep in mind that the PlayStation 5 will launch in the US and other select markets on November 12. The launch in Brazil and the rest of the world will take place on November 19.

